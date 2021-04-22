Proof Brewing Co. aims to reduce carbon emissions with new Earthly Labs Technology

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Proof Brewing Company and Earthly Lab in Austin, TX have partnered to implement a carbon capture technology to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, the local brewery announced in a press release.

Proof will be the first brewery in the state to implement this technology.

According to the press release, Earthly Lab’s plug-and-play carbon capture technology called CiCi® enables craft breweries to capture more than 100,000 pounds of waste CO2 or more than 1,500 trees worth of CO2 from the brewing process each year and reuse it to carbonate and package beer. The CO2 will be used to carbonate beer distributed throughout Florida and available in Proof Brewpub.

“We are committed to improving our sustainability and carbon footprint for our local community and consumers,” said Proof founder Byron Burroughs. “This technology allows us to help our environment but also our commitment to innovation by brewing even better beer.”

This CiCi unit will be installed at Proof this summer, and a special beer release will be made available then to celebrate the launch.

