State rests its case in Koikos trial, defense calls witnesses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Testimony in the trial of Nikoleta Koikos entered its fourth and perhaps final day Thursday.

Koikos is accused of running over her boyfriend after an argument on Killarney Way back in Jan. 2019. She contends she accidentally ran over him as she tried to pull away.

The state rested its case late Wednesday and the defense began calling witnesses Thursday morning. It’s not clear whether Koikos will take the stand and testify in her own defense.

Wednesday afternoon, jurors had a chance to hear from the Tallahassee Police officer who questioned Koikos afterward and watch a lengthy recording of the interview.

The TPD officer testified that Koikos told him her boyfriend had stopped the car during an argument and when he got out, she climbed over into the driver’s seat.

The officer interviewed her for several hours after reading Koikos her Miranda rights. The officer said Koikos became emotional during the interview, but it “didn’t seem authentic.”

“There were no tears, not a tear ever,” he testified. He said there were tissues on the table, but she never needed one.

The recorded interview lasted hours and showed a distraught Koikos in the interview room. Koikos held her head in her hands as the video played aloud in court.

Defense attorneys called another Tallahassee Police officer to the stand Thursday morning. The officer testified that when he first arrived on the scene, Koikos was crying and could not tell him her name. He testified that he did not notice any signs of impairment and Koikos did not do anything that was inconsistent with someone who just lost her boyfriend.

The defense wants the jury to see that officer’s body camera footage, but prosecutors are arguing against playing it in its entirety, calling portions of it “hearsay.”

The defense attorney was shocked, saying the video cannot be hearsay. He called it “reliable” and “authentic.” The judge is asking the defense and prosecution to collaborate and try to agree on which portions of the video can be shown to the jury.

The body camera footage they are reviewing in court shows Koikos sobbing at the scene near her boyfriend’s body and the officer escorting her first to the curb and then to a car. The defense told the judge it would be helpful for the jury to see her demeanor and movements at the scene.

“It is relevant,” defense attorney David Collins said.

An accident reconstruction expert is expected to take the stand later in the day Thursday.

