Advertisement

Tallahassee Police investigating after body found on Green Tree Court

Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says an investigation is underway after a body was found on the city’s westside.

According to the department’s Twitter page, officers responded to the scene in the 1100 block of Greentree Court just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the victim was an adult male.

When asked if they could confirm the person’s cause of death, a TPD spokesperson told WCTV they were still investigating that.

Our reporter who responded to the scene says they saw officers and caution tape at an apartment complex in the area.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Journee got an unapproved haircut from a staff member at her school, which is leaving her...
Father outraged after teacher cut his daughter’s hair without permission
TPD says the crash on Mission Road happened just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Tallahassee police respond to fatal crash on Mission Road
Brent Perry was taken to the Leon County Jail on charges of robbery with a firearm and petit...
Tallahassee police arrest man in connection to Circle K armed robbery
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working to identify human remains found in Thomas County.
Human remains found in Thomas County

Latest News

Every day the Consolidated Dispatch Agency receives calls for mental health emergencies. Now a...
City of Tallahassee launches mental health crisis team
Lightning crawls across the sky in Starkville, Miss. on Monday, Aug. 13, 2012. (FILE)
New Data: Oklahoma (barely) leads Florida in lightning density
Great-grandfather graduating TCC at age of 90
Cara Whaley (left) says attending TCC with her great-grandfather, Kenneth Frisbie, Jr. (right),...
Nothing but a Number: Great-grandfather graduating TCC at age of 90