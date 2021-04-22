Tallahassee Police investigating after body found on Green Tree Court
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says an investigation is underway after a body was found on the city’s westside.
According to the department’s Twitter page, officers responded to the scene in the 1100 block of Greentree Court just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the victim was an adult male.
When asked if they could confirm the person’s cause of death, a TPD spokesperson told WCTV they were still investigating that.
Our reporter who responded to the scene says they saw officers and caution tape at an apartment complex in the area.
This is a developing story.
