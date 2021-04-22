Tallahassee Police investigating after body found on Green Tree Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says an investigation is underway after a body was found on the city’s westside.

Investigators ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call TPD at 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS. (2/2) — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) April 22, 2021

According to the department’s Twitter page, officers responded to the scene in the 1100 block of Greentree Court just after 5 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the victim was an adult male.

When asked if they could confirm the person’s cause of death, a TPD spokesperson told WCTV they were still investigating that.

Our reporter who responded to the scene says they saw officers and caution tape at an apartment complex in the area.

This is a developing story.

