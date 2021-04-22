Advertisement

Testimony ends in Koikos trial; closing arguments set to begin Friday

(WCTV)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A jury is expected to begin deliberations Friday in the trial of Nikoleta Koikos.

Koikos is accused of running over her boyfriend, Gary Diskerud, during an argument on Killarney Way in January 2019.

Koikos is facing vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter charges for it. She claims it was an accident.

The state rested its case late Wednesday and the defense called witnesses throughout the day Thursday.

Both sides have now rested their cases and the jury has been sent home for the night.

Closing arguments are set to begin Friday morning.

