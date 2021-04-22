TPD asking public for help locating missing juvenile
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing juvenile.
Taliyah Perkins, 15, was last seen on April 18 in the 2700 block of Hartsfield Road, according to TPD. She is believed to be in the area of Ocala Road.
Perkins is described as being a black female that is five feet, four inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has long, straight black hair. TPD said she was last seen wearing black shorts and a red tank top.
If you have information regarding Perkins’ whereabouts, TPD is asking that you contact the department at 850-891-4200.
