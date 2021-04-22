Advertisement

TPD asking public for help locating missing juvenile

Taliyah Perkins, 15, was last seen on April 18 in the 2700 block of Hartsfield Road, according...
Taliyah Perkins, 15, was last seen on April 18 in the 2700 block of Hartsfield Road, according to TPD. She is believed to be in the area of Ocala Road.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing juvenile.

Taliyah Perkins, 15, was last seen on April 18 in the 2700 block of Hartsfield Road, according to TPD. She is believed to be in the area of Ocala Road.

Perkins is described as being a black female that is five feet, four inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has long, straight black hair. TPD said she was last seen wearing black shorts and a red tank top.

Perkins is described as being a black female that is five feet, four inches tall, weighs 110...
Perkins is described as being a black female that is five feet, four inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has long, straight black hair.(Tallahassee Police Department)

If you have information regarding Perkins’ whereabouts, TPD is asking that you contact the department at 850-891-4200.

Please share to help locate this missing juvenile. If you have information regarding Taliyah’s whereabouts, please call TPD at 850-891-4200.

Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Thursday, April 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD says the crash on Mission Road happened just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Tallahassee police respond to fatal crash on Mission Road
Deadly crash on I-10
UPDATE: 2 passengers dead, 2 seriously injured in I-10 crash
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating after body found on Green Tree Court
A black bear dug through a trashcan and scattered litter in a Quincy neighborhood Monday night,...
Black bear raids trash in Quincy neighborhood, FWC gives advice to avoid conflicts
Noah Palmer, Dylan Wolfe
Family files lawsuit after troopers say brothers were hit by car while walking to school bus

Latest News

Over the last 10 years, solar farms have been increasing in South Georgia.
Doing its part to protect Earth: Solar power plants in South Georgia promoting clean energy
Tallahassee’s Southside honored Earth Day at a special farmer’s market meant to support local...
City launches Southside Action Plan at special Earth Day farmer’s market event
Sports build a bond, brotherhood, sisterhood, friends and memories that last a lifetime, but...
Lighting the equestrian world on fire: local 5th grader to compete at National Equestrian Finals
Lighting the equestrian world on fire: local 5th grader to compete in National Equestrian Finals
A man was caught on camera breaking into an organization’s building that helps people in times...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man breaks in Greater Valdosta United Way