TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Troopers with The Florida Highway Patrol are on the scene of a deadly crash on I-10 westbound in Jefferson County.

Right now, WCTV can confirm the crash scene is at mile marker 220, and happened around 5:03 a.m.

As of 5:30 a.m. the left lane of westbound I-10 was blocked.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.