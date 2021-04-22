Advertisement

UPDATE: Suspect in fatal shooting outside of Valdosta club turns himself in

Sheriff Paulk said it started at Peaches on Bemiss Road, then spilled over into the parking lot...
Sheriff Paulk said it started at Peaches on Bemiss Road, then spilled over into the parking lot of Valdosta Carpet, across the street, where the shooting happened.(Jennifer Morejon - WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon | WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County deputies were looking for a man they claim shot and killed another man after an argument outside of a gentlemen’s club.

Deputies were searching for Justin Williams.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Ashley Paulk said Williams turned himself in around 2 p.m.

Williams is accused of shooting Leon Thomas, Jr., according to the sheriff’s office.

The call came in around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Paulk said it started at Peaches on Bemiss Road, then spilled over into the parking lot of Valdosta Carpet, across the street, where the shooting happened.

They’re reviewing club surveillance as well as videos people took at the club.

The sheriff’s office isn’t releasing any video at the moment due to the active investigation.

WALB News 10 called the club but no one answered.

WALB is working to learn more about Williams’ charges and get a copy of his mugshot.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD says the crash on Mission Road happened just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Tallahassee police respond to fatal crash on Mission Road
Deadly crash on I-10
Traffic Alert: Deadly crash on I-10
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating after body found on Green Tree Court
Noah Palmer, Dylan Wolfe
Family files lawsuit after troopers say brothers were hit by car while walking to school bus
A black bear dug through a trashcan and scattered litter in a Quincy neighborhood Monday night,...
Black bear raids trash in Quincy neighborhood, FWC gives advice to avoid conflicts

Latest News

generic
Florida Supreme Court rejects recreational pot amendment
State rests its case in Koikos trial, defense calls witnesses
Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic
Valdosta correctional officer pleads guilty after assaulting inmate
The City of Tallahassee Commission voted to issue development waivers for certain affordable...
City Commissioners give affordable housing projects more flexibility, with 450 units in the works