UPDATE: Suspect in fatal shooting outside of Valdosta club turns himself in

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County deputies were looking for a man they claim shot and killed another man after an argument outside of a gentlemen’s club.

Deputies were searching for Justin Williams.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Ashley Paulk said Williams turned himself in around 2 p.m.

Williams is accused of shooting Leon Thomas, Jr., according to the sheriff’s office.

The call came in around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Paulk said it started at Peaches on Bemiss Road, then spilled over into the parking lot of Valdosta Carpet, across the street, where the shooting happened.

They’re reviewing club surveillance as well as videos people took at the club.

The sheriff’s office isn’t releasing any video at the moment due to the active investigation.

WALB News 10 called the club but no one answered.

WALB is working to learn more about Williams’ charges and get a copy of his mugshot.

