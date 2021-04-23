LOS ANGELES (AP) — Republican Caitlyn Jenner says she will run for governor of California.

Jenner says in statement posted Friday on Twitter that she has filed paperwork to run for the post.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a likely recall election this year.

Election officials are still reviewing petition signatures required to qualify the recall for the ballot. Several other Republicans have also announced plans to run.

I’m in! California is worth fighting for. Visit https://t.co/a1SfOAMZQ3 to follow or donate today. #RecallNewsom pic.twitter.com/9yCck3KK4D — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.