CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man breaks in Greater Valdosta United Way

By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man was caught on camera breaking into an organization’s building that helps people in times of need.

We’re working to get more information from police, but so far, we’re told this happened Thursday morning at Greater Valdosta United Way.

Cameras and locks were all around, but that didn’t stop the man from getting inside.

“This morning at 7 a.m. I got to work and we saw on the video, there was a man walking around our property. We didn’t know if he came up to the food pantry,” said Michael Smith, executive director.

Smith says a few hours later, they noticed their garage door lifted.

“We thought he may have broken in and gotten some stuff but he was actively in the building still searching for stuff. It was a little crazy,” said Smith.

Smith says they called the police, who brought out a K-9 and arrested the man.

“He seemed like he didn’t know exactly where he was or what he was doing, how he got in there, that kind of behavior. So, I think you have to be careful with that. You have to be vigilant. Most people don’t think you are going to have break-ins during the day, in the morning, when you are actually at work,” said Smith.

Electronics were disconnected and piled up.

The building is used for meetings and lunches, one was even planned for Thursday morning.

“I just think about if I or any of my staff that is ladies would’ve walked in on him and not just called and say let the police walk in first to see what’s going on. If you see something, say something and just be careful because you never know what kind of person you may be dealing with or what they may be dealing with themselves,” said Smith.

The building is located behind the main center on Patterson Street.

