Changes to Tallahassee phone number area code spark conversation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New changes will affect how you make phone calls.

If you have an 850 number, you might have received this message this week.

Starting in May, callers will have to dial the full ten digit phone number for calls in the 850 area code.

This was approved back in 2019 by the Florida Public Services Commission.

Some said this change will take some getting used to.

“It’s a different change for people to get accustomed to, especially for people who have been here for a really long time,” said one Tallahassee resident, Kiersa Cue.

“It might be a little inconvenient, but it probably won’t be any different. It probably won’t make too big of a difference,” said Rashad Douglas, another resident.

Others said this shows the growth that has been coming to North Florida.

“Well, it will certainly be an interesting transition whenever we get a new area code for this area, but I guess that’s an indication that more people are moving to North Florida, more people are living here, so glad to see the change and glad to see we are expanding,” said resident Drew Piers.

During this time, phone customers with an 850 area code won’t have to change their number, but now must dial the full ten digit number including area code to make phone calls or send a text message.

CEO of Aegis Business Technologies Blake Dowling said, “I think there will be rampant confusion just like there was in 904 land back in 1997. Those of us in the community that were here then it’s happening again.”

Dowling said the change comes after there were simply not enough 850 numbers available, but added that customers with the 850 area code won’t be charged extra for calls.

“Pricing everything will stay the same,” explained Dowling. “It’s not like you’re going to have long distance calls suddenly pop up on your bill. So with change, there will be some things staying the same, so we’ll take it one day at a time.”

Beginning in June new phone numbers will be assigned with the 448 area code.

