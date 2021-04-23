Advertisement

Chimichurri Sauce with Chef Albert

By Chef Albert Schmid | Keiser University
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
As the weather warms and people begin to grill meat outdoors the Chimichurri Sauce is a great sauce or the base of a marinade that will go with your grilled meats.

INGREDIENTS

  • 10 garlic cloves
  • 1 bunch flat-leaf parsley
  • ¾ cup olive oil
  • ¼ cup white wine vinegar
  • ¼ cup chicken broth
  • 2 teaspoon oregano
  • 2 teaspoons basil
  • ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • Salt, to taste
  • Pepper, to taste

METHOD

Puree the garlic in a food processor. Add the parsley and continue until finely chopped. Add the rest of the ingredients process until combined.

Use the Chimichurri Sauce as a sauce or combine with an equal amount of oil for a marinade.

This is a good sauce for chicken, pork, beef and lamb.

