Chimichurri Sauce with Chef Albert
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
As the weather warms and people begin to grill meat outdoors the Chimichurri Sauce is a great sauce or the base of a marinade that will go with your grilled meats.
INGREDIENTS
- 10 garlic cloves
- 1 bunch flat-leaf parsley
- ¾ cup olive oil
- ¼ cup white wine vinegar
- ¼ cup chicken broth
- 2 teaspoon oregano
- 2 teaspoons basil
- ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- Salt, to taste
- Pepper, to taste
METHOD
Puree the garlic in a food processor. Add the parsley and continue until finely chopped. Add the rest of the ingredients process until combined.
Use the Chimichurri Sauce as a sauce or combine with an equal amount of oil for a marinade.
This is a good sauce for chicken, pork, beef and lamb.
