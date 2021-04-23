Chimichurri Sauce with Chef Albert

As the weather warms and people begin to grill meat outdoors the Chimichurri Sauce is a great sauce or the base of a marinade that will go with your grilled meats.

INGREDIENTS

10 garlic cloves

1 bunch flat-leaf parsley

¾ cup olive oil

¼ cup white wine vinegar

¼ cup chicken broth

2 teaspoon oregano

2 teaspoons basil

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

Salt, to taste

Pepper, to taste

METHOD

Puree the garlic in a food processor. Add the parsley and continue until finely chopped. Add the rest of the ingredients process until combined.

Use the Chimichurri Sauce as a sauce or combine with an equal amount of oil for a marinade.

This is a good sauce for chicken, pork, beef and lamb.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.