City launches Southside Action Plan at special Earth Day farmer’s market event

By Emma Wheeler
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee’s Southside honored Earth Day at a special farmer’s market meant to support local growers and provide fresh food options for the neighborhood.

Thursday night, the City also launched a neighborhood improvement initiative called the Southside Action Plan. City staff and elected officials are looking to get a feel for what kind of improvements people want to see happening throughout the Southside at the market.

The city had surveys available for residents to fill out. The surveys ask basic questions about demographics: what people like about the Southside and where can they see improvements.

Those results will then be used to shape the neighborhood’s next comprehensive plan.

“Good housing, we want good economic development and empowerment, we also want sidewalks, we want lights, we want everything that every other community wants in order to have a good quality of life,” said Tallahassee City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox.

Many of these projects are long term, but they are also looking at short term goals like starting community clean ups and beautification projects and help support the business owners in the area.

Those surveys can be found on the city website, and they’ll be open for another couple of weeks, but City staff said they’re planning on having several rounds of surveys throughout the year.

