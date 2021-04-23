Community reflects on history of Thomasville Rose Show

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Rose and Flower show has been a tradition in Thomasville for 100 years, and this year’s theme pays tribute to the years leading up to the centennial.

Ironically, what is known now as the Thomasville Rose Show and Festival started out with a vegetable display.

Around 1917, a woman named W.M Harris gathered a group of city gardeners to attend a state fair in Macon, Ga.

After harvesting vegetables for the war, Rose Show enthusiast Tom Faircloth said Harris was so proud of how well the community grew crops, she suggested putting them on display.

“They won first place and $25 dollars. So, the next year, 1918, they said, ‘well, let’s do it again., They won first place and twenty-five dollars,” Faircloth said.

The Garden Club was formed, and Harris naturally became president of the organization. Some of that money earned from the state fair was used for charity, and then the rest went back to the club.

The following year, the group participated with a vegetable display again, sparking a four-year streak as first place winners.

Faircloth said that Harris was also a huge fan of flowers. She initiated planting flowers and roses throughout the community and along the streets. After four years of winning the Macon state fair, the rose and flower show was born.

In 1922, the first Rose Show was held. According to Faircloth, it took place at Neil’s Department Store.

Faircloth said cases and cases of flowers of all kinds were put on display for viewers and visitors to see the hard work and true passion that “Thomasvillians” had for their gardening.

The show grew and grew over the next two years, transitioning back and forth to different venues to meet capacity.

“There were hundreds of people that came through at the time. The third year they went to the Buick dealership and they used their garage. It went from there to a basketball gymnasium and then a tobacco warehouse,” said Faircloth.

25,000 people reportedly attended the Rose show at the warehouse for the one-day show. The show continued for years after that with thousands of visitors and bigger and better venues. However, during World War II, attendance began to decrease. Faircloth said the shortage of gas and tires prevented people from traveling.

That didn’t stop the Garden Club from still having the flower show. In 1948, a group of merchants, businesses owners and other local leaders went to the chamber of commerce with a desire to revitalize the rose show.

The Chamber of Commerce gave them $500, as well as an additional $20 to mail out invitations.

Local marching bands were recruited, floats were made for a parade, and that’s how the festival was added to the flower show. Faircloth said it’s believed that 60,000 people lined the streets in 1979.

In recent years, Faircloth said he believes distractions like Disney and other attractions geared towards family have forced officials to keep rethinking and redesigning the Rose Show and Festival.

Faircloth said as the city tradition moves forward in the next one hundred years, there’s really only two options to keep the tradition alive.

Faircloth added, “We are at a point in our history where we can either continue where we are and maintain the level that we are. Or we can go bigger.”

