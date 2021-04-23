Advertisement

Doing its part to protect Earth: Solar power plants in South Georgia promoting clean energy

Over the last 10 years, solar farms have been increasing in South Georgia.
By Hannah Messier
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH GEORGIA. (WCTV) - If you’ve driven through the countryside recently, you may have noticed solar farms popping up here and there, like the one just outside Moody Air Force Base.

These are all part of a project to promote clean energy.

Over the last 10 years, solar farms have been increasing in South Georgia. These solar panels send fifty megawatts of power off to the power grid each and every day. This solar power plant, just one of Georgia Power’s clean energy facilities across the state.

“The reason why South Georgia is such a popular place for solar facilities is because of the large tracks of land that we have here, and we’re able to put these up. But we’re also looking all across the state of Georgia to make sure we put as much solar in as possible,” explained Craig Bell with Georgia Power.

The plant even provides some energy when clouds disrupt the skies.

“Even when it’s raining, they still can produce about, the capacity of about ten percent, ten to fifteen percent and rain is a good thing for solar panels because for them to work optimally, they have to be free of dirt and debris and rain comes in and washes them off,” Bell said.

Farther south, in the sunshine state, people are even putting solar panels up on their roof.

“Oh, I think it’s very important. I think there’s a point where fossil fuels are going to run out, and we’re all going to be going crazy trying to figure out what to do. So, I think solar is the best option,” Adrienne Bowen, a resident of Tallahassee who recently installed solar panels, said.

Communities are looking to the sky to keep the lights on.

“We only have one planet, it’s really our responsibility to take part of it, and we take that seriously,” Bell added. “This is Georgia, a state we call home, and we know we have to do things to lower the emissions.”

Weather stations are scattered around the plant measuring solar energy received from the sun, helping Georgia Power regulate the efficiency of the solar panels.

Georgia Power’s goal is to install another 2,000 megawatts of solar energy across the state.

