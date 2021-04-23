FAMU prepares for first in-person graduation since 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, Florida A&M University will hold its first of four in-person graduation ceremonies this spring.

The ceremonies are the first of their kind since 2019. Hundreds of graduates will cross the stage, but the threat of severe weather has forced some last minute changes.

So, to make it happen, the school had to move everything indoors. However, the threat of severe weather can’t dampen the excitement of graduation weekend.

“Everybody has an agenda, everybody has something that they need to do and have done and we have about fifty items on our checklist of setting up,” said FAMU Director of Events Thomas Cavano.

Cavano’s crew is working to ensure the Lawson Center’s transformation from vaccine site to to graduation site is safe and accommodating.

“So we’ve had plan operation maintenance in here marking the chairs people can sit in the bleachers. We have our chairs set up separated,” explained Cavano.

Now that the weekend’s ceremonies have moved indoors, the vaccine site had to alter its schedule.

FAMU Director of Student Health Services, Tanya Tatum, said, “We are actually going to close a little early on Friday, so we’ll be closing at 3 o’clock. And the vaccine site will be closed all day on Saturday and we will we open late on Sunday. We will have a delayed opening at 1 o’clock on Sunday.”

All the shuffling is to ensure the class of 2021 gets the graduation ceremony they’ve worked so hard for and everyone has a fun-filled and safe weekend.

“I want everybody to have a great weekend, stay safe and check out those vaccines.”

The university’s first graduation ceremony is Friday at 6:30 p.m. You can watch it online on FAMU’s YouTube channel by clicking here.

