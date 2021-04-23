FSU basketball adds Kentucky transfer Cam’Ron Fletcher

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Noles247) - With Scottie Barnes, Balsa Koprivica, RaiQuan Gray and others departing from Florida State’s basketball roster, the Seminoles are looking to the transfer portal to help add some talent while rounding out their roster for next season. They found such an addition when former Kentucky freshman Cam’Ron Fletcher shared that he would be transferring to FSU.

During the transfer process, he mentioned schools such as Iowa State, USC, UCLA, Washington, St. Mary’s, San Diego State, Oklahoma State, Marquette, Georgetown, Memphis, Tennessee and Loyola Chicago.

He previously shared what he was looking for in his next program.

“First thing that I am looking for is a good point guard and just a program that plays fast, is scrappy and plays hard. Whatever college I go to I am going to focus on a group of guys that just play extra hard,” Fletcher told 247Sports.com in mid-March.

The 6-foot-6, 215-pound forward who is originally from St. Louis appeared in nine games and made one start this past season for the Wildcats. He played 60 minutes on the season. He scored 15 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, had five steals and three assists. He was 7-for-13 (53.8%) from the field and 1-for-4 (25.0%) from deep. He missed both of his free throw attempts.

Fletcher was a consensus four-star prospect out of Vashon High School, ranked No. 85 overall by 247Sports.com.

As a senior, he averaged 20.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game to lead his team to the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 4 state semifinals before postseason play was canceled. During the 2019 Nike Elite Youth Basketball League, averaged 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

