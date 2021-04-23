Ga. Lottery marks its highest quarter ever, raising over $400M for Pre-K, HOPE

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Georgia Corporation’s most successful quarter in its 27-year history.

The Georgia Lottery raised more than $415.8 million in profits from the third quarter of the fiscal year 2021, bringing the total transferred to the State Treasury’s Lottery for Education account since its start to more than $23.4 billion, according to a press release from the Georgia Lottery Corporation.

“The Georgia Lottery’s extraordinary results have a wide-reaching impact on Georgia’s students, families, and communities,” Kemp said. “Lottery-funded Pre-K prepares our youngest students with a foundation for learning while HOPE keeps our best and brightest students in the state, building a strong workforce and driving economic development in Georgia.”

For the first three quarters of the fiscal year, the Georgia Lottery transferred a record $1.147 billion to the Lottery for Education account.

“We continue to work diligently each day to fulfill our mission to maximize revenues for HOPE and Pre-K,” Gretchen Corbin, Georgia Lottery president and CEO, said. “I am appreciative of Gov. Kemp, our board of directors, and the legislature for their support, as well as our employees, retailers, vendors, and partners for their dedication and hard work. As always, we are grateful for our players who find our products to be a source of entertainment.”

The Georgia Lottery’s third-quarter sales were fueled by the large Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots that grew into January, generating a total of more than $61.2 million for HOPE and Pre-K.

Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corporation has returned more than $23.4 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.9 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.

