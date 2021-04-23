Advertisement

GBI probes if Valdosta officers used too much force in March arrest

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) - Officials are investigating a complaint that south Georgia police officers used unnecessary force in a March arrest. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says its agents were asked to examine whether two Valdosta officers mistreated a woman they arrested on March 28.

Queen Al-Ameen, a 39-year-old Valdosta resident, was arrested March 28 on charges of obstructing an officer, driving under the influence and defective equipment. More details weren’t immediately available. Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan confirms that someone filed a complaint on March 29.

She says the police department asked GBI to investigate the next day. Manahan declined further comment.

