House approves ban on disability abortions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida House today pushed through a ban on so called ‘disability abortions’.

If signed into law, doctors would face a felony charge for carrying out an abortion that is solely due to a fetus being diagnosed with a physical or mental disability.

Representatives spent two hours debating the disability abortion ban.

Supporters call the policy a way of combating what they see as modern day eugenics.

“The Nazis has a phrase for this. They called it life unworthy of life,” said Representative Tyler Sirois.

Opponents claim the bill is flatly unconstitutional.

“This government has no business in a physician patient relationship,” said Representative Geraldine Thompson.

Democrats shared personal stories of being faced with pregnancy complications.

“If this law passed I may have not been able to make that decision. That was my decision!” Said Representative Robin Bartleman.

Republicans countered with personal testimony of what can happen when a pregnancy is carried to term.

“I was one of the first babies to survive the surgery. Thereby allowing for many more children with the same or similar deformities to survive as I had,” said Representative Elizabeth Fetterhoff.

The House bill faces a brick wall in the Senate, which hasn’t even scheduled it for a single hearing.

Representative Fentrice Driskell is hopeful the legislation is dead for the year.

“It’s my understanding that there hasn’t been much an appetite for this bill over in the Senate. So I don’t think we will see this one on the Governor’s desk. I also just think that it’s so out of touch with the reality of so many Floridians,” said Driskell.

But proposals like this have a habit of sticking around.

The parental consent bill was passed by the House multiple years in a row before finally making it through the Senate.

The parental consent law was also called unconstitutional by Democrats, although since the Governor signed it into law last year no legal challenges have been brought forward.

