Judge rules against Daniel Baker’s subpoenas for law enforcement to testify about FL Capitol threat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Daniel Baker is set to go on trial in two weeks for inciting violence at the Florida Capitol; during a pretrial hearing on Friday, multiple rulings went against the defense.

Baker was arrested in January after social media posts included a call to arms in response to the riots at the U.S Capitol.

During Friday’s pre-trial hearing, Baker appeared in person in handcuffs, escorted by two U.S. Marshalls.

The government argues a Facebook event created by Baker and a call to arms flyer constitute true threats.

Baker’s attorney filed to compel the government to provide the FBI’s threat assessment on the Florida Capitol and the identity of witnesses who could testify.

The defense argued that if law enforcement intelligence suggests there was no group trying to attack the Florida Capitol, it was not an imminent threat and therefore Baker’s posts would not constitute a true threat.

That motion was denied.

The judge also granted the prosecution’s motion to quash subpoenas filed to bring Tallahassee Police Department Chief Lawrence Revell and Leon county Sheriff Walt McBeill to court to testify.

The government argued what law enforcement knew about the threat is irrelevant in this case.

During the trial, the government hopes to introduce evidence of Baker’s military history, the guns seized by law enforcement, and his social media posts. What evidence will be allowed, and whether the defense will be able to call two expert witnesses, will be decided at a hearing next Wednesday afternoon. At next week’s hearing, the judge will also work out jury instructions with both sides.

Baker’s trial is set for May 4th.

