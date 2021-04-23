Advertisement

Judge rules against Daniel Baker’s subpoenas for law enforcement to testify about FL Capitol threat

By Monica Casey
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Daniel Baker is set to go on trial in two weeks for inciting violence at the Florida Capitol; during a pretrial hearing on Friday, multiple rulings went against the defense.

Baker was arrested in January after social media posts included a call to arms in response to the riots at the U.S Capitol.

During Friday’s pre-trial hearing, Baker appeared in person in handcuffs, escorted by two U.S. Marshalls.

The government argues a Facebook event created by Baker and a call to arms flyer constitute true threats.

Baker’s attorney filed to compel the government to provide the FBI’s threat assessment on the Florida Capitol and the identity of witnesses who could testify.

The defense argued that if law enforcement intelligence suggests there was no group trying to attack the Florida Capitol, it was not an imminent threat and therefore Baker’s posts would not constitute a true threat.

That motion was denied.

The judge also granted the prosecution’s motion to quash subpoenas filed to bring Tallahassee Police Department Chief Lawrence Revell and Leon county Sheriff Walt McBeill to court to testify.

The government argued what law enforcement knew about the threat is irrelevant in this case.

During the trial, the government hopes to introduce evidence of Baker’s military history, the guns seized by law enforcement, and his social media posts. What evidence will be allowed, and whether the defense will be able to call two expert witnesses, will be decided at a hearing next Wednesday afternoon. At next week’s hearing, the judge will also work out jury instructions with both sides.

Baker’s trial is set for May 4th.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash on I-10
UPDATE: 2 passengers dead, 2 seriously injured in I-10 crash
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating after body found on Green Tree Court
A Leon County grand jury indicted Mario Sailor on first degree murder charges Thursday.
Man indicted, accused of killing Rickards student on 18th birthday
Florida Supreme Court rejects recreational pot amendment
Denise Williams murder case heading to Florida Supreme Court

Latest News

According to the Leon County Humane Society, more kittens and their mothers wind up on the...
Local animal rescues asking for donations as kitten season begins
Local animal rescues asking for donations as kitten season begins
Local animal rescues asking for donations as kitten season begins
Friday, Florida A&M University announced that U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III will...
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III to give FAMU commencement speech from Pentagon
Friday, The Florida Lottery announced in a press release that a Crawfordville woman has claimed...
Wakulla Co. woman wins $500,000 in Florida Lottery
On Friday, an ordinance that makes Downtown Valdosta an entertainment district went into effect.
Valdosta entertainment ordinance approved, goes into effect Friday