Leon County hosts pop-up vaccination clinic Saturday morning on High Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County is hosting a pop up vaccination clinic Saturday morning from 8:00 until noon. The clinic is at the Truth Gatherers Dream Center Church, at 1317 High Road.

The walk-up and drive-up clinic is being held in partnership with the Minority Outreach Task Force.

Leon County Assistant to the County Administrator Mathieu Cavell says the clinic is part of a push to reach people where they are in a convenient location and time; the Church is near Godby High School.

The County will have Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at the clinic; if you are 16 or 17, you need to have a parent or guardian with you when getting the vaccine.

Leon County has been a leader in the state in terms of vaccinating the 65 and older population, with 85% of that group vaccinated.

“However, we still have a lot of work to do when it comes to 16 to 24. Right now, we’re just south of 20% of that population vaccinated. Now, the eligibility has only been open for 3 weeks now, so there is still a chance to continue to get vaccine, but it’s very very simple to find a location near you to get a vaccine,” said Cavell.

The clinic will have at least 500 doses of vaccine, but Cavell says they can get more if needed, and meet the demand no matter how high.

Bond Community Health and the Neighborhood Medical Center are distributing vaccines during the clinic.

Leon County has also created a “Vax Map” showing sites near your location, from pharmacies, to pop-ups, to permanent sites.

The walk-up clinic Saturday morning is completely free; in the possibility of inclement weather, the clinic will move inside the Church.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.