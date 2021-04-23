Advertisement

Leon County issues resolution to establish Family Day holiday

The Leon County government has issued a resolution establishing Florida’s first “Family Day,” a community-wide holiday observed the Friday after Thanksgiving.(WCTV)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County government has issued a resolution establishing Florida’s first “Family Day,” a community-wide holiday observed the Friday after Thanksgiving, the county announced in a press release.

According to the county, the purpose of Family Day is to bring families together to share love and appreciation for one another. The holiday will be observed beginning this November.

“All of us who call the Capital County home know it is a great place to raise a family, and now our annual Family Day can help spread the word throughout our region and beyond,” said Leon County Commission Chairman Rick Minor in the press release.

“It’s wholly appropriate for this great community to be the first place in Florida to celebrate families in all of their forms, every day, and this designated Family Day holiday will make it official,” added Leon County District 4 Commissioner Brian Welch.

As part of Family Day, following immediately after Thanksgiving when many families have visiting members from other locations, the County will promote local destinations and attractions to encourage families to spend time together in the community. As the holiday approaches, the Office of Economic Vitality will also invite area businesses to host family-friendly activities in stores so families can share quality time while also supporting local businesses.

The county said that conversations have already begun with the President of the Florida Association of Counties to share the Leon County holiday with the other 66 counties statewide.

