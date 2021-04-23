Local animal rescues asking for donations as kitten season begins

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Springtime means kitten season. According to the Leon County Humane Society, more kittens and their mothers wind up on the streets this time of year.

Mari Therrien and her kids took in Raya and her six kittens only a day after they were born in an animal shelter. Instead of being locked in a cage, these cats are living the high life.

Therrien has fostered several litters for the humane society and said it’s been great for the whole family.

“They learn some of the skills and responsibilities of taking care of animals. None of them like to clean the litter box, but they all know that’s part of the gig,” said Therrien.

Rescues are thankful for families like the Therriens because more cats than they can care for are stuck on the streets.

“It is quite a problem,” said Cat Program Coordinator with the Leon County Humane Society Deidre Carey. “There is just tons of stray cats. You know, most apartment complexes you go out by their dumpster, you see stray cats.”

Sara Jones with the Feline Advocates of Leon County has been able to save kittens that would have died left on their own.

“It’s a really rewarding experience to see a kitten come in a kitten that’s malnourished or sick, or maybe didn’t have a really high rate of survival, and to see it go to a foster home or to foster it yourself,” Sara said.

While kittens are quickly adopted after foster care, mom cats are often overlooked.

“I want to see mom’s go home because, like, the mom I have at home right now she loves belly rubs, she loves to be pet, she loves to be held like a baby,” Co-owner of the Tally Cat Café Katie Logue said.

Raya and her kittens are safe in the Therriens’ capable hands awaiting their forever homes.

If you’re unable to foster or adopt, both groups welcome donations as well.

