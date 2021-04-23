Meigs man arrested after neighbor’s dog finds bag containing meth

MEIGS, Ga (WCTV) - A Meigs man was arrested after a dog found a bag containing a large quantity of methamphetamine, Peter D. Leary, the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia announced in a press release Friday.

Timothy Bernard Reese, 44, pleaded guilty to one count possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine Thursday. According to the release, Reese also has prior felony convictions for burglary and possession of firearm by a convicted felon, both in the Superior Court of Tift County.

According to facts admitted by Reese in open court, a resident of Ochlocknee called authorities in December 2019 regarding a suspicious brown satchel found by his dog. The dog’s owner reported that his dog had come home that day carrying the bag. When the owner opened the bag to check for identification, he found what appeared to be large quantities of illegal narcotics and immediately called the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

The contents tested positive for 154.78 grams of methamphetamine. Lottery tickets were also found inside of the bag. Thomas County-Thomasville Narcotics/Vice agents were able to pinpoint the exact location and time that the lottery tickets had been purchased.

Pulling surveillance video from the Susie Q’s Foods in Meigs, officers observed Reese purchasing the lottery tickets, and days later, the police obtained an arrest warrant for Reese.

The next day, a woman filed a report with the Cairo Police Department alleging that on Dec. 13, 2019, Reese came into her room at the Grady Lodge and punched her in the face, fracturing her eye socket, and demanded to know where his methamphetamine was located.

Reese was taken into custody on Dec.19, 2019, and he subsequently admitted that the brown bag belonged to him, and he planned to distribute the methamphetamine, the press release said.

Reese faces a maximum twenty years of imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release and a maximum fine of $1,000,000. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.