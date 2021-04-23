Rammer Wreck: Florida State baseball great to coach against Tribe for first time this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In the pantheon of Florida State baseball greats, they don’t get much better than James Ramsey.

The first Seminole to ever wear the captain’s C under Mike Martin Sr. was an offensive force of nature who led the Noles to Omaha in 2012. So, it made perfect sense after his playing days ended that he’d become a volunteer coach for the Noles, but after one fall on the job, opportunity knocked in January 2019 and it presented an offer Ramsey couldn’t refuse.

“Obviously being from Atlanta, being recruited by a lot of these schools, playing against a lot of the schools in the conference, having a good pro career, all those things matter, but the people you’re dealing with, when Coach [Danny] Hall called 11 and asked about me, obviously it was kind of a slam dunk,” Ramsey said.

Now, in his third full season as an assistant at Georgia Tech, Ramsey will finally be in the opposing dugout to the garnet and gold, something he and the Yellow Jackets were literally driving down to Tallahassee to do last year when the ACC put spring sports on, what we now know was, a permanent pause.

“I really was excited for our players to play in front of the fans,” he said. “To meet The Animals, they wouldn’t get the same kind care that I got in the home dugout, but we were looking forward to it.”

And while nostalgia for days of old and Sunday Gold will no doubt be present for the man they call “Rammer,” it’s the people that will make this weekend at Russ Chandler Field special.

“It’s another level to have a guy like Meat [Mike Martin Jr.] there that did so much for me in my playing career and the added layer on top of that is you coached down there, so you build the relationships with the guys, the Reese Albert’s, the Mat Nelson’s, the Elijah Cabell’s,” Ramsey said. “It’s great getting to play them, it stinks getting to play them, because somebody’s gotta lose.”

