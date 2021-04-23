Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III to give FAMU commencement speech from Pentagon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, Florida A&M University announced that U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III will give his Saturday Commencement speech via live stream instead of in-person.

Originally, Austin III was going to address FAMU graduates in-person at the university’s 6:30 p.m. graduation ceremony on Saturday, April 24.

Austin is one of four speakers for the weekend ceremonies being held at the Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center and Teaching Gymnasium.

Former state Senator Arthenia Joyner addressed graduates from the School of Allied Health Sciences, School of Environment and the College of Education Friday at 6:30 p.m.

At 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Board of Governors Vice Chair Brian Lamb will address students graduating from the College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Institute of Public Health and the School of Business and Industry.

At 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Keith Clinkscales, a FAMU graduate and founder of The ShadowLeague, will address students from the College of Science and Technology, the College of Agriculture and Food Sciences, the School of Architecture and Engineering Technology, the School of Journalism & Graphic Communication, the College of Engineering and the School of Nursing.

FAMU College of Law graduates will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Monday, May 10 at the Frontyard at Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando.

The university’s first graduation ceremony began at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Each ceremony will be live streamed on FAMU’s YouTube channel, which you can find by clicking here.

