Advertisement

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III to give FAMU commencement speech from Pentagon

Friday, Florida A&M University announced that U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III will...
Friday, Florida A&M University announced that U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III will give his Saturday Commencement speech via live stream instead of in-person.(KVLY)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, Florida A&M University announced that U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III will give his Saturday Commencement speech via live stream instead of in-person.

Originally, Austin III was going to address FAMU graduates in-person at the university’s 6:30 p.m. graduation ceremony on Saturday, April 24.

Austin is one of four speakers for the weekend ceremonies being held at the Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center and Teaching Gymnasium.

Former state Senator Arthenia Joyner addressed graduates from the School of Allied Health Sciences, School of Environment and the College of Education Friday at 6:30 p.m.

At 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Board of Governors Vice Chair Brian Lamb will address students graduating from the College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Institute of Public Health and the School of Business and Industry.

At 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Keith Clinkscales, a FAMU graduate and founder of The ShadowLeague, will address students from the College of Science and Technology, the College of Agriculture and Food Sciences, the School of Architecture and Engineering Technology, the School of Journalism & Graphic Communication, the College of Engineering and the School of Nursing.

FAMU College of Law graduates will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Monday, May 10 at the Frontyard at Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando.

The university’s first graduation ceremony began at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Each ceremony will be live streamed on FAMU’s YouTube channel, which you can find by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash on I-10
UPDATE: 2 passengers dead, 2 seriously injured in I-10 crash
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigating after body found on Green Tree Court
A Leon County grand jury indicted Mario Sailor on first degree murder charges Thursday.
Man indicted, accused of killing Rickards student on 18th birthday
Florida Supreme Court rejects recreational pot amendment
Denise Williams murder case heading to Florida Supreme Court

Latest News

According to the Leon County Humane Society, more kittens and their mothers wind up on the...
Local animal rescues asking for donations as kitten season begins
Local animal rescues asking for donations as kitten season begins
Local animal rescues asking for donations as kitten season begins
Friday, The Florida Lottery announced in a press release that a Crawfordville woman has claimed...
Wakulla Co. woman wins $500,000 in Florida Lottery
On Friday, an ordinance that makes Downtown Valdosta an entertainment district went into effect.
Valdosta entertainment ordinance approved, goes into effect Friday