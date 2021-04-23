TCC students, staff celebrate Earth Day with trash pick up, food giveaway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College celebrated Earth Day in multiple ways Thursday, looking to teach their students the importance of conserving the earth.

The school started with a trash pickup where TCC students and staff ventured out into the streets of Tallahassee to keep their community clean.

Then, while back at their student union, the TCC Foundation offered bags of food and gift cards to their students in need while celebrating a love the earth.

“And with celebrating Earth Day, we want it to just give students some nutritious foods and just teach them about where is the lessen the carbon footprint, focus on healthy eating and the celebration of Earth Day,” explained TCC TCC Talon’s Market Case Manager Kayla O’Neal.

O’neal said TCC was able to serve about 30 students with food and gifts during their giveaway and encourage those needing a meal to contact Talon’s Market.

