TFD responds to fire at railroad tracks, uses drone technology to help prevent spread

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a brush fire on the railroad tracks in the area of Gearhart Road and B. Williams Lane Thursday afternoon.

When units arrived on scene, they noticed what appeared to be multiple fires going down the length of the tracks from that intersection to where Tharpe Street intersects the railroad tracks, according to TFD.

Crews deployed TFD’s Special Ops unit that pilots the department’s drones. TFD said this aerial support for the ground crews put one drone in the air, flew the length of the tracks to check for additional fires and provided vital information to prevent further spread.

According to TFD, this special approach was important for this incident since the railroad tracks run adjacent to many residential and commercial structures.

