‘These men are heroes’: Vietnam Veterans of America recognize men who lost their lives in combat

By Sophia Hernandez
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday, Vietnam Veterans of America and many other groups recognized six men who lost their lives in combat.

For this group, it’s important to visit the gravesites, recognize the achievements, clean their graves and leave behind a hero rock, which allows others to know the sacrifice that these men did for our country.

They said many individuals came back from the war and were not given the recognition they deserved and this is a small way to pay respects and say ‘thank you.’

“Our sports stars and our movies stars are not heroes, they are people we admire,” said Henry Lowry, a 33 year Marine Corp veteran. “Because they have such God-given talents. But these men are heroes. They knew there was danger, they went anyways.”

Lowry added, “So it’s a privilege and a pleasure to come out here and do that. We owe it to them. They were with us in combat.”

The local VA chapter hopes to do this three more times this year, and have 150 men and women they want to recognize.

