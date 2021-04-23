Advertisement

TPD holding prescription drug take back event Saturday

By Cristi McKee
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, the Tallahassee Police Department will be holding a take back event Saturday, the agency announced in a press release.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the TPD Headquarters located at 234 East Seventh Avenue, residents will have the opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs or over-the-counter medications.

According to TPD, proper disposal of these potentially dangerous items is important. “By bringing them to TPD, you can help keep them out of the hands of children and individuals who abuse prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications,” the press release said.

A TPD officer will be on site to assist participants.

