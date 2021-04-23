Advertisement

Valdosta entertainment ordinance approved, goes into effect Friday

By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, an ordinance that makes Downtown Valdosta an entertainment district went into effect.

Approved during Thursday night’s Valdosta City Council meeting, people can now grab an alcoholic beverage and walk around the entertainment district as long as it’s in the required cup.

City officials said all restaurants with an alcohol license can take part in this.

Businesses must purchase the required to-go cups from the city.

The cup is 16 ounces, clear and has the city logo.

“As always, drink responsibly. This is not something for people to just go out and go crazy with. It’s an opportunity for them to really enjoy downtown. If they do want to get a drink to go and maybe go shopping, that’s really the point of this. To show a progressive downtown, we’re forward-thinking,” said Ellen Hill, main street director.

City officials remind everyone — one cup at a time.

The times will be 11 a.m to midnight every day unless there’s a special event.

The entertainment district area includes the brewery, any of the areas in downtown from MLK on the southside to Magnolias on the north.

