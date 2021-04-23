Advertisement

Wakulla Co. woman wins $500,000 in Florida Lottery

Friday, The Florida Lottery announced in a press release that a Crawfordville woman has claimed...
Friday, The Florida Lottery announced in a press release that a Crawfordville woman has claimed a $500,000 prize from the MONEY MULTIPLIER Scratch-Off game.(Florida Lottery)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday, The Florida Lottery announced in a press release that a Crawfordville woman has claimed a $500,000 prize from the MONEY MULTIPLIER Scratch-Off game.

Cothee Tomaini, 48, claimed the prize just four days before her 49th birthday, according to the press release.

The woman purchased her winning ticket from Winn-Dixie, located at 2629 Crawfordville Highway.

In the press release, the woman said she screamed and jumped up and down when she found out she won $500,000. “I couldn’t believe it, so I scanned my ticket on the Florida Lottery mobile app to double check that I was in fact a winner! I’m so excited to use this money for my honeymoon next year!”

