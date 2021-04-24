Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, April 24

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The severe weather threat returns for another weekend, but the threat for Saturday is higher than previous weekends.

⚠️ [4/24/21 Severe Outlook] Multiple rounds of severe weather expected much of today into early tonight ⛈. Hazards including: destructive winds, tornadoes (some may be strong), large hail, and heavy rain leading to flash flooding are all possible. ⚠️ #FLwx #GAwx #ALwx pic.twitter.com/nzQRbNHxdO — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) April 24, 2021

A potent storm system was moving through the Deep South Saturday morning, which brought multiple storm reports throughout the region. The first round of thunderstorms moved through Miller County and just outside of the viewing area around and after 9 a.m., but the bulk of the activity stayed north of the border counties. There is the potential of additional showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon which may bring another round of severe storms as the atmosphere south of earlier storms becomes more unstable along with higher wind shear.

A tornado watch was issued for most of South Georgia until 3 p.m. Saturday while a flash flood watch was also in effect for most of the same area. A wind advisory was also issued for most of the viewing area until early Sunday morning. There is the potential of 40-mph gusts outside of thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center placed most of the viewing area under a level 3 risk of damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes through late evening Saturday. There is a lower level-2 risk for the Big Bend coast and southeastern Big Bend.

The final round of storms will likely arrive during the evening hours ahead of a cold front that’s forecast to move through Saturday night.

There may be a chance of a few showers Sunday morning in places like Perry, Mayo and Cross City; otherwise, the sky will clear and the conditions will improve. The high Sunday will be in the 80s with a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon.

The weather will be quiet Monday through Wednesday as high pressure near the Great Lakes sinks southeastward to the Mid Atlantic region. Highs will be in the 80s with lows in the 60s.

Guidance models continue to differ on what happens after Thursday with the placement and timing of storm systems. Regardless, rain chances will begin to return to the viewing area with highs in the 70s and 80s with lows in the 60s Thursday and Friday. Rain chances will be at 40% Thursday and 30% Friday, for now.

