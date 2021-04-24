Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office asking public for help locating stolen woodchipper

COLQUITT COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating stolen wood chipper.

According to a Facebook post by the agency, wood chipper was stolen from Highway 33 and Gene McQueen Road area. It was last seen being pulled by a dark blue truck traveling towards Thomas County.

If you have any information regarding this theft, CCSO is asking that you call its Criminal Investigations Division at 229-616-7430.

