Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office asking public for help locating stolen woodchipper

The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating stolen wood chipper.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLQUITT COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating stolen wood chipper.

According to a Facebook post by the agency, wood chipper was stolen from Highway 33 and Gene McQueen Road area. It was last seen being pulled by a dark blue truck traveling towards Thomas County.

Posted by Colquitt County Sheriff's Office on Friday, April 23, 2021

If you have any information regarding this theft, CCSO is asking that you call its Criminal Investigations Division at 229-616-7430.

