Cooking with Will - Cosmic Brownies

By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Chef Will Ward joins the Good Morning Show to demonstrate his recipe for his Cosmic Brownies.

Ingredients

1 batch of brownies made for an 8X8 pan made in a 13X9 dish

2.5 cups bitter sweet chocolate

2 cups heavy cream

Chocolate coated candies

Directions

1. Bake the brownies as instructed except replace the sugar with powdered sugar cool completely

2. Heat the heavy cream in the microwave for four minutes, pour the chocolate in and let’s sit for four minutes.

3. Gently stir it for 3 to 4 minutes until it comes together or mix in your blender or food processor for 30 seconds.

4. Pour on top of the brownies and topped with the candy coated chocolates. Unless you are using something heavy like M&Ms in which case let the topping sat for one hour

5. Let the topping set overnight

Cooking with Rebecca - Tuscan Seared Salmon