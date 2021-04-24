Damage, power outages reported in Saturday’s severe weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Damage and power outages have been reported in Southwest Georgia amid Saturday’s First Alert Weather Day.

Here is the damage reported:

Baker County

A windowpane was blown out of the county EMS building. Debris has been reported in Newton and Hawkinstown.

A windowpane was blown out of the county EMS building. Debris has been reported in Newton and Hawkinstown. (Baker Co. EMA)

Power outages were also reported in the county.

Dougherty County

Damage has been reported on Butler Drive in Albany.

A tree also fell on top of an apartment at Greenbriar Apartments, but there was no significant damage. No one at the apartment complex was injured.

A tree fell on an Albany apartment but there was no significant damage. (WALB)

Nearly 4,000 people are without in Albany.

The City of Albany has provided the following on out traffic lights in the city:

Jefferson/7th

Jefferson/ 2nd

Jefferson/ 4th

Jefferson/ Tift

300 block of West Broad

300 block of W Tift

Slappey/Liberty, Slappey/ 14th

Turner Field Clark

2600 block of Ledo Road

The city also provided the following for trees blocking the road:

900 block of 5th

900 block of Tallahassee

900 block of Eight Mile Road

2500 block of Fox Ridge

1100 block of 9th

1000 block of Spring Hill

There are also wires down in the following areas:

1600 block of Stuart

2814 Capers

700 of Willie Pitts

1698 Palmyra

2309 Hubert

2700 block Palmyra

Early County

Multiple trees and power lines are down around 26256 Highway 39.

Lee County

Damage was reported on Stocks Dairy and David roads. There are also downed power lines in the area.

Damaged reported in Lee County from Saturday's severe weather. (Lee Co. Sheriff's Office)

Miller County:

Power outages have been reported in Colquitt.

There are also downed trees and powerlines in the county.

A tree fell on Posie Patch, a Colquitt flower shop.

