FAMU kicks off graduation weekend

On the highest of seven hills, hundreds of rattlers crossed the stage Friday night at the first...
On the highest of seven hills, hundreds of rattlers crossed the stage Friday night at the first in-person graduation ceremony since the fall of 2019.(WCTV)
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On the highest of seven hills, hundreds of rattlers crossed the stage Friday night at the first in-person graduation ceremony since the fall of 2019.

The students took to the stage with their first of four socially distant ceremonies happening at the Al Lawson Center after the threat of inclement weather moved it from Bragg Memorial Stadium.

Students said they’re just thankful to have a graduation and credit their perseverance for their success.

“The only thing about this journey is if you put your head down go to work, put your head down and go to work, and you’re going to come out on top all the time. It doesn’t matter who it is or where you’re at or where you come from, you’ll get it,” said Malachi Mitchell, one graduate.

FAMU’s graduation weekend schedule is as follows:

Friday, April 23, 2021 and Saturday, April 24 (for 6:30 pm ceremonies)

  • 4:30 pm  - Gates/Doors open
  • 5:00 pm – Students Arrive
  • 5:00 pm – Members of Dais/ Deans/ Faculty arrive
  • 6:00 pm – Line of March begins
  • 6:30 pm – Program begins
  • 8:00 pm – Ceremony ends

Saturday, April 24 and Sunday, April 25  (for 9:30 am ceremonies)

  • 7:30 am  - Gates/Doors open
  • 8:00 am – Students Arrive
  • 8:00 am – Members of Dais/ Deans/ Faculty arrive
  • 9:00 am – Line of March begins
  • 9:30 am – Program begins
  • 11:00 am – Ceremony ends

Each ceremony will be live streamed on FAMU’s YouTube channel, which you can find by clicking here.

