Gov. DeSantis announces return of Florida Gulf red snapper season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This year’s Florida’s Gulf red snapper recreational season will return in June, Governor Ron DeSantis announced in a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission press release.

This year’s season will run from June 4 -July 28, with a possible fall reopening if quota is available.

“This will be the longest summer season anglers will have since the FWC started setting seasons for fishing in the Gulf state and federal waters off Florida,” said Gov. DeSantis in the release.

This season applies to those fishing from private recreational vessels in Gulf state and federal waters, as well as charter vessels that don’t have a federal reef fish permit and are limited to fishing in state waters only.

If you plan to fish for red snapper in state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel, even if you are exempt from fishing license requirements, you must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler by clicking here.

For a full set of recreational snapper regulations and rules, click here.

