Leon Health Department COVID-19 vaccine clinic closes early

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health in Leon County has announced that the Saturday COVID-19 vaccination clinic located at 2965 Municipal Way has been closed due to inclement weather.

The decision to close was based on safety for all involved, according to the Leon DOH.

Anyone not served Saturday may come for a vaccination on Tuesday, April 27 from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at that location.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.