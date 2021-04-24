Downed trees, power lines blocking roadways, some structural damage reported in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - As of 3:39 p.m. Saturday, multiple trees and power lines down in the northern part of Madison County are blocking roadways, according to Madison County Emergency Management. There have also been some reports of structural damage.

The department told WCTV that one house in Cherry Lake has roof damage. No injuries have been reported.

Madison County Emergency Management is asking that drivers stay off roadways as much as possible as responders and crews work to clear the roads.

You can report any structural damages Madison County Emergency Management at 850-464-0797.

