Ocala resident arrested for storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6th

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Federal Bureau of Investigation has arrested another person from North Central Florida they suspect of storming the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6.

Agents said Kenneth Kelly was arrested on charges of entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building.

According to court records, a family member reported him to the authorities saying Kelly went to the capitol planning to break in. That person provided text messages showing Kelly was in Washington D.C. at the time.

Investigators scrubbed surveillance footage and apparently found Kelly walking the halls. They also used location data from his phone which placed him in the restricted areas.

U.S. Capitol security footage of Kenneth Kelly on Jan. 6th, 2021
U.S. Capitol security footage of Kenneth Kelly on Jan. 6th, 2021(FBI)

