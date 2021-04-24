Advertisement

Private and public pre-K programs want to team up in Seminole Co.

Schools in Seminole County won’t look the same next year. The Board of Education is using state...
Schools in Seminole County won’t look the same next year. The Board of Education is using state funds to get an entirely new curriculum for its Pre-K and K-8 students.(WALB)
By Gabrielle Ware
Apr. 24, 2021
DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Schools in Seminole County won’t look the same next year. The Board of Education is using state funds to get an entirely new curriculum for its Pre-K and K-8 students.

The Seminole County pre-K schools are partnering with private pre-K institutions to create one uniform screening process.

The screener allows administrators to assess the pre-K student’s level of learning before their kindergarten classes start.

“And what we’re hoping with this funding is that it is going to help us get our pre-K in Seminole County all on the same page. And when we do that we’re going to have a better kindergarten student coming to us,” Superintendent Mark Earnest said.

He also said there’s room for improvement for kindergarteners in the county. He said helping a student’s educational future succeed, begins in pre-K.

