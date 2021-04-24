Private and public pre-K programs want to team up in Seminole Co.

DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Schools in Seminole County won’t look the same next year. The Board of Education is using state funds to get an entirely new curriculum for its Pre-K and K-8 students.

The Seminole County pre-K schools are partnering with private pre-K institutions to create one uniform screening process.

The screener allows administrators to assess the pre-K student’s level of learning before their kindergarten classes start.

“And what we’re hoping with this funding is that it is going to help us get our pre-K in Seminole County all on the same page. And when we do that we’re going to have a better kindergarten student coming to us,” Superintendent Mark Earnest said.

He also said there’s room for improvement for kindergarteners in the county. He said helping a student’s educational future succeed, begins in pre-K.

