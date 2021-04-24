Several roads closed in Jackson Co. due to flooding

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Severe weather and flooding have caused streets in the Jackson County area to completely close. The county is currently under a Flash Flood Warning.

In a Facebook post, the agency asked drivers to “Please drive with extreme caution if you do have to be on the road.”

The following roads in Jackson County have been closed due to flooding as of 12:30 p.m. Saturday:

Eva Mae Street

South Street

71 South in front of Fastlane

Penn Avenue

Highway 69 at Spurlock and Butler Roads

Highway 71 North near Dogwood Heights

Clay Street

Hawk Street

MLK Street

Pebble Hill Road

Cypress Grove Road

Highway 77 Graceville

