Advertisement

Several roads closed in Jackson Co. due to flooding

Severe weather and flooding have caused 10 streets in the Jackson County area to completely...
Severe weather and flooding have caused 10 streets in the Jackson County area to completely close.(WLUC)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Severe weather and flooding have caused streets in the Jackson County area to completely close. The county is currently under a Flash Flood Warning.

In a Facebook post, the agency asked drivers to “Please drive with extreme caution if you do have to be on the road.”

The following roads in Jackson County have been closed due to flooding as of 12:30 p.m. Saturday:

Eva Mae Street

South Street

71 South in front of Fastlane

Penn Avenue

Highway 69 at Spurlock and Butler Roads

Highway 71 North near Dogwood Heights

Clay Street

Hawk Street

MLK Street

Pebble Hill Road

Cypress Grove Road

Highway 77 Graceville

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court documents show that the jury found Koikos guilty of DUI manslaughter after nearly 11...
Verdict made in Koikos case
Friday, The Florida Lottery announced in a press release that a Crawfordville woman has claimed...
Wakulla Co. woman wins $500,000 in Florida Lottery
Jury now deliberating in Koikos vehicular homicide trial
New changes will affect how you make phone calls.
Changes to Tallahassee phone number area code spark conversation
A Leon County grand jury indicted Mario Sailor on first degree murder charges Thursday.
Man indicted, accused of killing Rickards student on 18th birthday

Latest News

Schools in Seminole County won’t look the same next year. The Board of Education is using state...
Private and public pre-K programs want to team up in Seminole Co.
A Tornado Watch has been extended southward into parts of the Central Big Bend area until 3...
Tornado watch issued for South Georgia, parts of Central Big Bend
The return of Florida’s 2021 Gulf red snapper recreational season has been announced.
Gov. DeSantis announces return of Florida Gulf red snapper season
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia until...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Big Bend, South Georgia