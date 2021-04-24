Several roads closed in Jackson Co. due to flooding
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Severe weather and flooding have caused streets in the Jackson County area to completely close. The county is currently under a Flash Flood Warning.
In a Facebook post, the agency asked drivers to “Please drive with extreme caution if you do have to be on the road.”
The following roads in Jackson County have been closed due to flooding as of 12:30 p.m. Saturday:
Eva Mae Street
South Street
71 South in front of Fastlane
Penn Avenue
Highway 69 at Spurlock and Butler Roads
Highway 71 North near Dogwood Heights
Clay Street
Hawk Street
MLK Street
Pebble Hill Road
Cypress Grove Road
Highway 77 Graceville
