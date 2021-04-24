Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Big Bend, South Georgia
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia until 1:45 p.m.
Residents should stay indoors.
Areas affected by this Severe Thunderstorm Warning are:
- Northeastern Gadsden county
- Northeastern Leon County
- Northwestern Jefferson County
- Southern Grady County
- Southern Thomas County
12:48 PM: Another severe thunderstorm warning was issued by the NWS for portions of Gadsden, Leon, Decatur, & Grady counties until 1:15 PM. Damaging wind & hail are the main threats. Stay indoors! #flwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/WnhXlHnCuH— Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) April 24, 2021
