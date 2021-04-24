Thomasville Rose Show parade garners strong local support

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Thomasville is celebrating 100 years of deeply rooted bliss with their annual Rose Show parade. The tradition dates back to 1922 and is still garnering the same strong local support as when they started.

Friday night’s parade was re-imagined this year with floats and displays showcasing the events of year’s past set up downtown.

The tradition unlike any other has residents and visitors alike just excited to be a part of the century old celebration.

“You know, it’s just an annual day that everybody looks forward to,” said Thomasville resident Gary Federick.

When it comes to longevity and tradition, the Rose Show has it all and brings generations of families together.

“Just to see some of the past events to see what the town used to look like, and obviously to walk by and see a family member there is just like, ‘what?’” said Thomasville resident Krysti Gambriel.

The Gambriels and Ava Ramey saw their relative on one of the memory boards, making them proud to be a part of a local treasure.

“It’s really awesome to see you like my grandfather on that float and doing what he loves, and I’m proud of him for what he’s been doing,” said Ramey.

The event even brings newcomers to town.

“It was always somewhere I wanted to go,” said Thomasville resident Genna Brown. “There were flowers, there were orchids, and I wanted to go. And anytime there are flower shows, thank you, I love flowers.”

It acts as a distraction from the outside world.

“People out to have a good time knowing what’s going on in the world, it’s just a great experience. For people to come out and have a good time, and I have to worry about anything it’s just a good and great experience,” said another Thomasville resident, Dehajarris Taylor.

And just like the residents, visitors like Brown said they can’t wait to experience it all over again.

“Oh yeah we’ll be back! Yeah, I’ll do this again, yeah this was fun! it was very nice,” Brown said.

And, although the Rose Show parade has changed a lot over the years, people here still say it has the same family feel that they’re used to and they cannot wait to see how it continues evolves in the next couple of years.

Although inclement weather is expected, the Rose Show festival plans to continue Saturday with some events being moved indoors.

