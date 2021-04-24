Thomasville Show & Shine Car & Truck Show canceled amid weather concerns

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Show & Shine Car & Truck Show, part of the Rose Show and Festival, has been canceled, the Thomasville Police Department announced in a Facebook post.

“Sadly, due to safety concerns amidst terrible weather predictions, we have decided to cancel today’s Show N Shine Car and Truck Show,” the agency wrote.

The show as originally going to take place from 12 p.m.-4 p.m. at the historic courthouse on Broad Street.

The car show will be rescheduled and take place on another date.

The agency added, “We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused you, and hope you’ll be able to come back when we pick another date.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.