Tifton Coca-Cola facility gears up to open

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Almost 3 million bottles of Coca-Cola products will circulate every day through the new sales and distributing center in Tifton, according to Tony McBrayer, the chairman for both the Tift County Board of Commissioners and the Development Authority.

“Don’t bottle, they’re just a distribution warehouse and of course you’ll have a management, you’ll have clerical, you’ll have salespersons, you’ll have warehouse workers and CDL drivers just to get the product out to many places like in Georgia, Alabama and Florida,” said McBrayer.

All those positions mean jobs.

The 300,000 square foot facility helped to open up the Tift County job market. McBrayer said this includes the jobs brought over from the smaller facilities in Sylvester and Valdosta.

“We were guaranteed at least 200 jobs. Looks like we’re gonna end up with 225 initially, and then there is room and expected expansion later on,” explained McBrayer.

Officials said one of the crowning features of the new facility is a hard-to-miss 14-foot tall bottle of Coca-Cola.

“In Tifton, we have found great partners in the economic development and community leaders, and we look forward to building a strong presence and deeper relationships here,” said Coca-Cola Bottling Company United in a partial statement released to WALB News 10.

McBrayer said the facility will be fully operational on May 3.

“We’re delighted to have them here,” said McBrayer.

Coca-Cola officials said an official opening is planned for this fall.

