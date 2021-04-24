Tornado Warning issued for Clinch, Columbia, Echols, Hamilton counties

SOUTH GEORGIA (WCTV) - A Tornado Warning has been issued for Clinch, Columbia, Echols, and Hamilton counties until 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Residents should seek shelter now.

A Tornado Warning is in effect for Clinch, Columbia, Echols, Hamilton until Apr 24 3:30PM EDT. Seek shelter now! pic.twitter.com/Lth9CZEdha — WCTV PinPoint WX (@WCTVPinPointWX) April 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.