Tornado Warning issued for Clinch, Columbia, Echols, Hamilton counties

By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH GEORGIA (WCTV) - A Tornado Warning has been issued for Clinch, Columbia, Echols, and Hamilton counties until 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Residents should seek shelter now.

