Tornado watch issued for South Georgia, parts of Central Big Bend

A Tornado Watch has been extended southward into parts of the Central Big Bend area until 3 p.m. Saturday.
A Tornado Watch has been extended southward into parts of the Central Big Bend area until 3 p.m. Saturday.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff and Charles Roop
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BIG BEND, Fla. (WCTV) - The tornado watch issued earlier Saturday morning has been extended into the Central Big Bend Saturday. The addition to the watch includes the following counties:

  • Leon
  • Liberty
  • Gadsden
  • Jefferson
  • Calhoun
  • Madison

There have been reports of wind damage and hail in South Georgia and the western Florida Panhandle as of early Saturday afternoon, according to storm reports from the National Weather Service. Golf-ball-sized hail was reported the Cypress area in Jackson County late Saturday morning. Roof damage was also reported in Colquitt in Miller County, Ga. Saturday morning. A viewer tagged the Pinpoint Weather Team in an image showing large (for this area) hail in Metcalf, Ga. Saturday afternoon.

This story has been updated to provide additional details and add severe weather reports.

