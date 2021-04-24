Tornado watch issued for South Georgia, parts of Central Big Bend

BIG BEND, Fla. (WCTV) - The tornado watch issued earlier Saturday morning has been extended into the Central Big Bend Saturday. The addition to the watch includes the following counties:

Leon

Liberty

Gadsden

Jefferson

Calhoun

Madison

Update (12:28 PM): The tornado watch has been extended southward into parts of the central Big Bend valid until 3 PM. Another tornado watch has been issued Clinch and Echols counties until 6 PM. #flwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/UAhtO1ZPky — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) April 24, 2021

There have been reports of wind damage and hail in South Georgia and the western Florida Panhandle as of early Saturday afternoon, according to storm reports from the National Weather Service. Golf-ball-sized hail was reported the Cypress area in Jackson County late Saturday morning. Roof damage was also reported in Colquitt in Miller County, Ga. Saturday morning. A viewer tagged the Pinpoint Weather Team in an image showing large (for this area) hail in Metcalf, Ga. Saturday afternoon.

