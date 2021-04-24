Advertisement

Wild Adventures closing for the day due to severe weather

Valdosta theme park Wild Adventures has closed for the day due to inclement weather, the theme park announced in a Tweet Saturday afternoon.(Source: WALB)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Valdosta theme park Wild Adventures has closed for the day due to inclement weather, the theme park announced in a Tweet Saturday afternoon.

The theme park will reopen Sunday at 11 a.m.

