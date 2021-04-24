Wild Adventures closing for the day due to severe weather

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Valdosta theme park Wild Adventures has closed for the day due to inclement weather, the theme park announced in a Tweet Saturday afternoon.

The theme park will reopen Sunday at 11 a.m.

Due to inclement weather, Wild Adventures will be closing early today, April 24. We will reopen tomorrow at 11 AM, as scheduled. pic.twitter.com/i3ZYBx9GTw — Wild Adventures (@Wild_Adventures) April 24, 2021

